Dana White set to hold secret ‘Rabbitt in the hat’ fight for massive UFC 300 card: ‘They’re trying to make this as special as can be’

MMA journalist Ariel Halwani casts doubt on the potential success of the upcoming UFC 300 card.

While the recently announce fights of Jiri Prochazka Vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Calvin Kattar Vs. Aljamain Sterling and Bo Nickal Vs. Cody Brundage are all great fights, the promise of a monumental event has not yet been met. These three fights would fit nicely on a solid PPV main card but fans are still left waiting for a breath-taking announcement for the upcoming UFC 300 card.

The event is still some time away, taking place on April 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, but fans expectations will be high heading into it.

Ariel Helwani discusses UFC 300 card options

With McGregor’s return being delayed for so long, thee was rumour that it would was because him Against Michael Chandler was being saved for UFC 300. This is not the case however, McGregor will instead come back on June 29.

With no obvious mega-fight out there to headline the 300 card, Helwani would discuss the situation on The MMA Hour and would question the UFC’s choice.

“Remember, I told you a long time ago I don’t feel like they want him on 300 because they feel like they can get their big number just by 300 alone, just by that number alone,” Helwani said. “Stack the deck with as many big fights as possible, and then you get them later on down the line International Fight Week, whatever it is, and you get two bites at that million buy apple, so to speak. I personally think it’s a little bit of a mistake given the landscape right now, given who’s available, given the big names fighting 298, 299, 297, I don’t see the big fight out there.” (H/T MiddleEasy)

Helwani would also list several other notable names that the UFC have recently relied on to sell PPVs, but none are available

“I asked around about Izzy, I don’t think he’ll be on there,” Helwani continued. “There’s some talk about Izzy-Pereira, I don’t think that’s gonna happen, maybe that changes. There’s some talk about Masvidal, right? Masvidal, he came out and said, ‘Unretired.’ Masvidal’s not on that card.”

“There was some talk about Nate Diaz, Diaz isn’t on that card. His future plans don’t include the UFC, and in particular 300.”

Do you agree with Ariel Helwani?