UFC president, Dana White has given his thoughts on the recently booked professional boxing match between 3-0 boxer, Jake Paul and former organizational welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley — claiming that the professional debutante, Woodley should knock Paul out, despite his four-fight skid in professional mixed martial arts.



Earlier this week reports emerged confirming that Paul and Woodley had agreed to meet in a professional boxing match under the Showtime banner, which will air on pay-per-view — with the former set for his fourth professional venture into the squared circle following an opening round knockout win over Woodley’s Roufusport teammate, Ben Askren in April at a Triller Fight Club event.



The event, which is set to be promoted at a press conference this Friday in Miami, Florida — which will feature a face-off between Paul and Woodley is scheduled to take place on August 28. at a catchweight of 190lbs, within a 20×20 size boxing ring, with 10oz boxing gloves laced come fight night.



Prior to his win over Askren two months ago, polarizing YouTuber, Paul had stopped former NBA player, Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. last November, after a professional debut knockout stoppage over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.



For St. Louis veteran, Woodley, he makes his first walk inside the squared-circle professionally, having parted ways with the UFC in April of this year, ending an eight-year association with the mixed martial arts outfit.



The former undisputed welterweight kingpin had suffered four consecutive losses prior to his parting — the most recent of which came opposite surging contender, Vicente Luque on the main card of UFC 260 via a first round D’Arce choke despite a promising showing early.



Appearing on Real Quick with Mike Swick recently, White gave his thoughts on the August showcase between Paul and Woodley, and predicted that the latter would manage to stop Paul with strikes.



“Tyron Woodley has punching power, and obviously, he’s put a lot of dudes to sleep in his career,” White said. “Tyron Woodley, doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past that was putting everybody to sleep. He hasn’t won a fight in three years, he’s gonna be 40-years-old, you know? But, I will give it to him (Jake Paul) he’s at least stepping in there with a guy who can punch.“

“I’d have to go with (Tyron) Woodley by knockout,” White continued. “Listen, man — Woodley should knock him out. But, again, the Tyron Woodley you talk about that was the champ, isn’t the same f*cking guy he was, you know, four years ago.”