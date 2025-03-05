Dana White plays up heavyweight move for Alex Pereira after UFC 313: ‘He’s willing to fight Jon Jones’

Ahead of his UFC 313 return, Alex Pereira has been lauded as potentially the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now, and claims the Brazilian is chomping at the bit for a heavyweight move and super fight with Jon Jones.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight kingpin during his brief Octagon, returns to action in ‘Sin City’ this weekend.

Headlining the promotion’s UFC 313 flagship card, Brazilian knockout ace, Pereira will take on the surging number one ranked, Magomed Ankalaev.

And attempting to successfully defend his crown for the fourth time, Pereira rack up three spectacular title defenses at 205lbs last year, most recently taking out the surging, Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 with a fourth round knockout in October.

Staking his claim for a shot at heavyweight gold in an unprecedented bid to become a three-weight champion in the UFC, Pereira has been backed to potentially make the move if he gets past Russian rival, Ankalaev by UFC boss, Dana White.

“Alex (Pereira) is that guy for us right now,” White said on First Take. “The thing that people love about Alex is obviously his fighting style. He tries to knock your head off. People love that. He was on vacation in Australia and a fight fell out and we needed him. He literally left vacation and came and fought. This guy will literally fight anybody, anywhere, any time.

“He comes in, he’s pure violence. He tries to knock you out. Doesn’t duck anybody. Has moved up a weight class, is willing to move up to heavyweight and fight whoever.”

Dana White backs Alex Pereira for stunning heavyweight move

Furthermore, according to White, Sao Paulo kingpin, Pereira is also hoping to secure himself a monstrous title fight with current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones later this year to boot.

“He’s (Alex Pereira) willing to fight [Jon Jones]. He’s willing to fight anybody right now,” White explained. “Jones will fight anybody, too. Don’t let the internet fool you about Jon Jones. He does want to do [the fight with Alex Pereira].”