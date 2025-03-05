Magomed Ankalaev confirms he will not follow Ramadan fasting during UFC 313 fight preperation

Ahead of his UFC 313 return, title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev has confirmed he will not be following a fasting schedule and partaking strictly in Ramadan practices during the week before his fight with bitter rival, the incumbent, Alex Pereira.

Ankalaev, the current number one ranked light heavyweight challenger, will return to action in his second title charge in the promotion this weekend, taking on former two-weight champion, Pereira in a bitter grudge match atop UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

And engaging in a bitter war of words this week, Ankalaev claimed he would not publicly engage with a wager of sorts made by Pereira, due to his religious beliefs.

“As a Muslim you know betting is forbidden in Islam,” Magomed Ankalaev tweeted. ” Informing the Brazilian that as a part of his faith, he had to give 2.5% of his wealth to charity anyway. Many kids around the world are in need. And we can do things after the fight but we don’t have to publicize it.”

And during his media availability today, Russian contender, Ankalaev cited his need to successfully make weight for UFC 313, as the reason why he will not be following a strict fasting regime this week ahead of his fight with Pereira.

Magomed Ankalaev reveals plans to ditch Ramadan fasting ahead of UFC 313 title fight

“I have been following the fast strictly except for this week, where I will have to break it a few times because I need to make sure I drink water to have a successful weight cut,” Magomed Ankalaev told Ag. Fight through an interpreter. But apart from that, I started with Ramadan. I have been fasting. And after the fight, I will obviously also follow the rules of religion as it has to be.”

