Dana White Confirms UFC Plan To Make Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

UFC President Dana White has confirmed the promotion hope to match middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. Speaking to ESPN he said it was a fight ‘The Last Stylebender’ had specifically asked for.

“We’re looking at Yoel Romero. (Adesanya) wants that fight. He wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody’s screaming, ‘I want to fight Yoel Romero.’ He is.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Fighter of the year contender Adesanya has enjoyed a perfect 2019. He begun the year by beating his hero Anderson Silva. Next came a career defining fight with Kelvin Gastelum. The 30-year-old New Zealander emerged victorious from the epic back-and-forth battle. He then made quick work of long time 185lb king, Robert Whittaker. Since then he has consistently said he wants to fight the biggest and best fighter. So, naturally he aims to take out ‘The Soldier of God’.

At 42-years-old many believed Romero’s chance at a third title shot was gone when he lost to Paulo Costa. The pair shared a wild three rounds earlier this year and Romero was on the wrong side of the decision. That loss made it two in a row after he failed in his second title bid against Robert Whittaker in 2018. Many believe he won at least one maybe both of those fights. So, despite being on a losing streak, it’s good to see him get another shot.

This fight has been speculated for a while now and many believe it will take place at UFC 248, on March 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. However White wasn’t quite ready to reveal that information when asked by Brett Okamoto. “Yeah (we have a date), but we’re not announcing it yet.”

Who wins when Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero fight?