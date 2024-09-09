Dana White touts Noche UFC as the biggest PPV gate in history of the promotion

Dana White has claimed this weekend’s massive Noche UFC pay-per-view card is already shaping up to bring in the biggest gate in the history of the promotion, with the one-off event set to be hosted at the Las Vegas Sphere in the promotion’s flagship return to Nevada.

Set to host a championship fight doubleheader this weekend in ‘Sin City’, the UFC’s bantamweight and flyweight crowns will both be on the line in an undisputed matter, taking main event and co-headlining honors, respectively.

Rounding out the Mexican Independence weekend card; an undisputed bantamweight title affair between the incumbent, Sean O’Malley and surging wrestling star, current number one ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili.

And in the night’s co-main event, undisputed flyweight queen, Alexa Grasso returns in a trilogy title decider with decorated ex-champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

First featuring at UFC 285 back in March of last year, Guadalajara favorite, Grasso toppled Shevchenko with a stunning submission win to snatch the title, while a controversial split decision draw saw the Mexican retain her crown in a hotly-contested rematch.

Dana White reveals Noche UFC set to smash record gate number

And despite numerous tickets still available online ahead of Noche UFC this weekend, organizational CEO, White claimed the flagship card was fast-tracked to become the biggest gate in the history of the Octagon.

“Biggest gate in UFC history already,” Dana White said of Noche UFC during an interview with Grind City Media. “And the biggest event ever for pre-buys, leading up to an event. So, the week before an event — the most pre-buys ever in the history of the company [UFC].”

At the time of publication, the current highest recorded gate in promotional history came at UFC 205, with a stunning $17,700,000 figure — on a night which saw Conor McGregor make history as the first two-weight champion held simultaneously in the promotion.