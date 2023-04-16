Following years of growth and a world tour of unique destinations that have hosted UFC events, Dana White still does not foresee Hawaii as a contender.

The UFC certainly has not shied away from going state-to-state each year and giving many American fans the opportunity to watch the iconic promotion in person.

White claims that Hawaii has been a longtime destination he has attempted to visit, but it is not as easy as fans may assume, while addressing the issue following UFC Kansas City.

“If you think back to the days with me and the Fertitta brothers, we always wanted to do an event in Hawaii… Everybody wants to do the fight in Hawaii,” said White in Kansas City on Saturday. “We could just never get a deal done in Hawaii. I don’t see it happening. And you hear me, man. We’re going to Africa, we’re going to places people would never imagine. But we can’t get Hawaii done.”

Throughout the years, the UFC has generated some of Hawaii’s most iconic athletes of all time, and they have spoken out in support of finally hosting an event.

Former lightweight champion BJ Penn went above and beyond, going as far as promising ‘three UFC events a year’ if he was elected as governor of Hawaii.

Hawaii favorite, Max Holloway headlined UFC Kansas City

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway has also passionately campaigned for a homecoming event.

The UFC veteran was once again victorious on Saturday night against the dangerous Englishman Arnold Allen.

To Holloway’s misfortune, a fighter who takes pride in his home and described the significance of a Hawaii event several times in the past, it sounds like all hope may once again go back to square one.

Although a silver lining, in this case, may be how Hawaii introduced Senate Bill 1027, a bill seeking to initiate a new combat sports commission through the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA).

Senator Lorraine Inouye believes the bill could finally persuade the UFC to land in Hawaii.

White has made it clear in the past that he wants to give Hawaii fans the event they’ve been longing for, but he has questioned the state’s motivation and lack of desire to come to an agreement with the UFC.

As for Holloway, he may have just catapulted himself back into title contention in the near future, and the MMA community can be sure that he’ll be hoping for a change of setting before he retires.