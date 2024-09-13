Dana White reveals subject he hates to discuss: Men’s mental health – ‘As a man you suck that **** up’

UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed that he cannot “stand” speaking about mental health and potential issues regarding men’s mental health — urging those who are struggling to “suck that up.

White, the long-time president and CEO of the UFC, returns to center stage this weekend ahead of a monumental Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere — hosting a championship fight doubleheader in association with the Turki Alalshikh -led Riyadh Season.

And ahead of the event, White has received flak across social media overnight after he refused to be drawn on calls for an increase in post-fight bonus pay for fighters competing on the card in ‘Sin City’ — despite campaigning from both combatants and fans alike.

Dana White unhappy with subject of men’s mental health

Furthermore, the promotional boss has come under more fire after comments regarding his stance on mental health — particularly men’s mental health have come to the forefront this week, in which the 55-year-old insisted those who are struggling mentally should simply toughen up and accept that “life is hard”.

“I believe that, as a man, there’s all this talk about men’s mental health — I can’t stand that sh*t,” Dana White told Time Magazine during a recent interview. “Yes, guess what? Life is hard. It’s a nasty, ugly world out there. It’s not perfect. And you can’t afford to be a man and talk publicly about ‘Oh, my mental health.’ We all have bad days and good days. And I believe that as a man, you suck that sh*t up.”

"There’s no time for men’s mental health. You’re a f-cking man. Get up, put your f-cking shoes on, and get out there and be a man." @ufc CEO Dana White, in a new interview with @TIME, talks masculinity and more. Surprising, given shift in MH convo. https://t.co/gTq2qvJS5v — Sean Gregory (@seanmgregory) September 12, 2024

“It’s funny it’s fascinating, and interesting that there is so much emphasis on, what is a real man?” Dana White explained. “What’s he supposed to do? I don’t really know what to make of it. But I think that you are who you are. I f*cking love Kid Rock and his music. But you know what? I don’t hunt. I don’t kill animals. If there’s a f*cking big rack deer in my backyard, I want to see it, not f*cking shoot it.”