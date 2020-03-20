Dana White Labels Critics Of UFC Approach To COVID-19 ‘Wimpiest People On Earth’

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White has labeled the media questioning his approach during the COVID-19 pandemic, “the wimpiest people on earth.’

The 50-year-old MMA pioneer made the comment while speaking with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Instagram live. During the conversation, White continued to stress the UFC will be back up and running soon, he said.

“Here’s the reality: We will be up and running before any other sport will. Our sport’s different. We have our own arena next door (the UFC Apex). So we will fulfill every fight for every fighter this year, and we’ll get this thing done.”

While other sports franchises have ceased their events for the past few weeks, UFC pressed ahead with their event in Brasilia, Brazil, last week – although it was behind closed doors. This show must go on mentality has been criticized by many in MMA media, but White doesn’t really care what they have to say.

“Think about this: Go online and look at some of these people – and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact: The weakest, wimpiest people on earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on earth. What do you expect them to say? What do you think they’re gonna say?

“Listen, the media can talk as much sh*t as they want,” White said. “They don’t feed families. They don’t take care of f*cking people. They don’t have people that count on them. They don’t have people to support. We’re doing the right thing as far medical testing goes and everything. That’s all we f*cking do. That’s nothing new. We were doing that sh*t way before the coronavirus. We were taking care of people and making sure that everybody’s healthy, and every fighter that’s with me on the road is getting much better medical attention than they are at home – if they’re with me. You know what I mean? (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Is Dana White right to go after the media who cover his events?