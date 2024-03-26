Dana White jibes at Khabib Nurmagomedov over GOAT claim amid retirement: ‘He just didn’t stick around a lot’

UFC CEO Dana White shares his thoughts on the MMA greatest of all-time discussion.

MMA has seen a wide range of talent across all generations, but when the often trivial ‘GOAT’ discussion is brought up typically you will get the same few names. Depending on what your requirements for the top spot may be, you’ll usually get Jon Jones, George St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, or if you’re a newer fan, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, when asked on his thoughts White feels the answer is obvious. When asked by Lex Friedman on his podcast, White professed former light-heavyweight and current heavyweight title holder, Jones.

“Jon Jones — there’s no debate,” White said. “Nobody can debate who’s the greatest of all time. It’s absolutely positively Jon Jones. He’s never lost. He’s never been beaten in the Octagon ever.

“He destroyed everybody at Light Heavyweight, which at the time was the toughest weight class in the company and the sport,” White continued. “And then he moved up to heavyweight, won easily at heavyweight. And the other thing is that you have to factor in too is longevity. It’s undeniable. You can hate all you want. Jon Jones is the greatest of all time.”

Dana White claims Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the running to be the GOAT

This is all of course despite their long-standing hot-and-cold relationship that has been exacerbated by Jones’ personal issues and contract disputes.

After winning the title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, Jones was expected to bounce back in November of last year, booked to face Stipe Miocic for his first title defence.

However, an injury forced Jones out of the bout, and while nothing has been booked a far more deserving number one contender has emerged in the form of Tom Aspinall.

This has forced a logjam at heavyweight, something that has plagued the division for some time now.

