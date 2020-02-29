Dana White: Jose Aldo Totally Deserves Shot Against Henry Cejudo

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White has defended matching bantamweight champion against Jose Aldo.

The featherweight great will face ‘Triple C’ at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It’ll main event the card set to take place on May 9. Dual weight champion Amanda Nunes is also expected to appear on the card against an opponent yet to be decided.

Aldo heads into the 135lb title shot on the back to consecutive defeats. He previously lost to Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight before dropping down in weight.

‘Scarface’ then fought Marlon Moraes over three rounds at UFC 245. The bout ended in a controversial decision in favour of Moraes. Many fans and pundits Aldo did enough to make a successful bantamweight debut, White is one of them.

Speaking to TMZ Sports he defended matching Aldo against the champion Cejudo – partly due to the fact he believes Aldo won his last fight, he said.

“I think he won. I think the judges got it wrong and I think he won the fight. When you’ve done what Cejudo has done you – he agrees. He text me right after the fight and said ‘Aldo won that fight. And he wants to fight Aldo. He wants to fight the legend.

Speaking directly to people who are protesting against Aldo getting a title shot off the back of two losses, White said.

“Then don’t watch it! People are full of shit. People are full of shit. It’s going to be an incredible fight. Aldo absolutely deserves this and Cejudo wants it. The champ-champ, the guy who won belts in two divisions wants to fight Aldo, so what does that mean? Cejduo isn’t a guy running around looking for easy fights.”

Do you think Dana White is wrong to give Jose Aldo a title shot against Henry Cejudo at UFC 250?