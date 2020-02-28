Amanda Nunes Is Expected To Return At UFC 250

Spread the word!













Dual weight champion Amanda Nunes is expected to defend her featherweight title at UFC 250 on May 9 in São Paulo, Brazil.

The card will be headlined by bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo who’ll put his belt on on the line for the first time against Brazlian legend Jose Aldo.

According to Combate, Nunes will defend her title against a challenger yet to be named. The bout will likely claim the co-main event slot on the card. Her next opponent is expected to emerge from the UFC Norfolk card this weekend where two important 145lb fights are taking place.

Canadian standout Felicia Spencer takes on Zarah Fairn in tomorrow nights co-main event. A little further down the main card Megan Anderson takes on Norma Dumont. The Brazilian publication reports whichever one of these four women most impresses this weekend will be next in line for a title shot.

I’m very excited for the ufc card this week 👁👁 🦁 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) February 27, 2020

The greatest female fighter of all time took to Twitter earlier this week to tease an announcement. Posting to her followers, she said. “I’m very excited for the ufc card this week.” Given the latest news it’s now very clear exactly why ‘The Lioness’ is so excited about catching the fights.

Nunes hasn’t fought since beating Germaine Martha de Randamie at UFC 245 late last year. The 31-year-old Brazilian picked up a rare decision win to defend her belt against the decorated striker.

Who do you think Amanda Nunes will face next?