Dana White defends Jon Jones amid Fury – Ngannou fight: ‘He’s the best fighter in the world and he’s the best fighter ever’

Amid the billing of a ‘Battle of the Baddest’ fight in the Middle East earlier this month between WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Nagnnou, organizational CEO, Dana White has claimed his roster still houses the best fighter in the world – and of all time, in fact, in the form of undisputed titleholder, Jon Jones.

Headlining a pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month, Batié native, Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion, Fury – going the distance over the course of 10 rounds in a close, split decision loss to the Morecambe native.

Turning heads with his performance, former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou managed to turn in a spectacular third round knockdown on Fury – dropping the undefeated Briton with a massive left hook in close.

And heaping praise on Ngannou amid their rift following the Cameroonian’s departure from the UFC at the beginning of the year, the above-mentioned, White claimed that it was “crazy” how the former forced Fury all 10 rounds in the Middle East.

“The fact that he (Francis Ngannou) went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy,” Dana White said during a Triggered video podcast appearance. “He just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor (McGregor) made it 9 or 10 with Floyd (Mayweather), Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. – I know Roy is freaking 60 years old, or whatever, but I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s crazy.”

“I didn’t see the fight, but the face that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable,” Dana White explained. “I don’t care. Listen, these guys, at some point everybody is going to move on. Everybody has to do what’s right for them and make money for their families, so whatever they’ve got to do, they’ve got to do.”

Dana White touts Jon Jones as the best fighter of all time

However, as far as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ goes – and the immediate aftermath of the bout, White has stressed that his current undisputed heavyweight champion, Jones lands that moniker – as well as the status as the best professional fighter ever.

“The best fighter in the world and the best fighter ever is Jon Jones,” White explained.

