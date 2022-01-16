UFC president Dana White has reacted to health care professionals’ leveling criticism at Joe Rogan over the Covid-19 treatment advice he’s shared on his podcast.

Last week 270 health care professionals and scientific experts wrote an open letter to Spotify. The letter called for the streaming service to create a comprehensive policy banning misinformation on their platform.

This follows an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience where the comedian is joined by Dr. Robert Malone who discusses various claims relating to Covid-19 and treatment. The letter claims that Malone was spreading false information about Covid-19 and branded Rogan as a bad influence, one doctor even labeling him as a ‘menace to public health.’

Dana White Defends Joe Rogan

At the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 46, White was questioned about the recent controversy surrounding Rogan. White would jump to the defence of his long-time friend and colleague, who White reached out to for advice when he and his family got Covid-19; going on to credit Rogan for assisting their speedy recovery.

“Well, how about this? Ever since I came out and said what I did, it’s almost impossible now to get monoclonal antibodies,” White said. “They’re making it so you can’t get ’em. Medicine that absolutely works, they’re keeping from (us). I don’t want to get too political and start getting into all this shit, but ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time. Now all of a sudden you can’t dig ’em up to save your life. Doctors won’t give ’em to ya.

“And even when I did it here in Vegas, which was, however many weeks ago that I had it…I made one phone call and was able to get it done. And that’s not like some fuckin’ rich, famous-guy shit. Like, anybody could’ve called….now, Rogan’s been talking about it, then I went crazy talking about it, you can’t get those things to save your life now, literally.”

“It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting,” White said. “Yeah, it’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed in my life. And we’re not talking about experimental drugs. This stuff’s been around.”

At this point Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin Iole questioned White, “You’re a doctor?” he asked. You’re a doctor” Iole repeated.

This would ignite a small back and forth between the pair, “No, but I took ’em, and they both worked for me, so why shouldn’t I be able to take ’em again—or other people?”

“You want to know what’s scary? Bet I can get some fuckin’ pain pills quicker than I can get monoclonal antibodies,” White said. “No, not maybe. That’s a fact. That’s a fact. They fuckin’ hand out pain pills like they’re Tic Tacs. Monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin isn’t gonna do anything to ya. Pain pills kill you. Fact. And I’m not a doctor, but that’s a fact.”

