Dana White has confirmed that he is currently trying to book a fight for Nate Diaz who has just one fight left on his current contract with the UFC.

The fan favourite hasn’t fought since dropping to a decision defeat against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. Diaz was outgunned for large portions of the history-making five-round fight but almost sprung an upset in the dying embers of the bout. Diaz had ‘Rocky’ on wobbly legs in the final frame but was unable to capitalize fully before the round and fight came to an end.

Since then, Diaz has been angling for a fight with welterweight contender Vicente Luque. The American-born Brazilian has picked up four straight wins including back-to-back victories over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa in his last two bouts.

Both men clearly want to fight and have been publicly calling each other out for some time now but the bout is yet to be finalized. MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz revealed that Diaz has just one fight left on his current UFC deal and the promotion is hoping he signs a new contract before agreeing to book a fight with Luque.

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson?

As of late, Diaz has turned his focus away from Luque and towards Tony Ferguson who he appeared to call out earlier this week.

At the UFC Vegas 41 post-fight press conference, Dana White said that he is currently trying to book a fight for Diaz and also confirmed that it would be the final fight on Diaz’s current contract.

“Yeah, he’s got one more fight,” White said. “We’re working on a fight for him. Tony wasn’t one of those guys we were working on but we’re working on a fight for Nate now. He’s got one fight left.”

