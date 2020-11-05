UFC President Dana White has always been known to have a close relationship with President Donald Trump and has always supported him. White even spoke at a Donald Trump rally in the past where he talked about his relationship with President Trump and how he’s supporting him in the election.

On Wednesday night Dana White was asked about the Presidential Election Race and if he feels like a change in presidency would impact the UFC, however it seems that White doesn’t have any concerns about that.

While speaking at the Dana White Contender Series 34 post fight press conference, White said “I don’t think Biden even knows who I am, I don’t think Biden knows who Biden is.” Dana White’s clashes with Tito Ortiz are well documented which is why White was asked to comment on Tito Ortiz winning a seat on Huntingdon Beach City Council. White stated “Good for him, Good for him.” It seems he has moved on from their previous disputes. (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

President Trump is known to be a supporter of the UFC, he even attended UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden in November 2019 when Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz. Several UFC fighters such as Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are also supporting President Trump and campaigning for him. Masvidal welcomed Trump on his visit to Miami last month and President Trump even tweeted in support of Masvidal saying, “Jorge, you’re really tough and really smart. My Great Honor to have your support!”

Do you think the US Presidential Elections result will affect the UFC?