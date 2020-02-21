Spread the word!













In 2016 Dana White was at the forefront of the campaign to get Donald Trump elected. The UFC President spoke at the Republican National Convention during a successful election campaign.

Four years later White has spoken again in attempt to get his friend re-elected. On Thursday evening he was invited on stage by the US President to give a speech during a rally in Colorado Springs. In front of thousands of supporters White focused on the character of Trump who to him is a loyal friend, he said.

“What’s up, Colorado. How are you today?” White said. “So, I’m not a very political person. I’ll start there. But let me say this: There’s things that I could tell you about the President of the United States that you don’t hear on TV and you don’t hear from other people. I’ve known this man for 20 years. We’ve actually become even closer since he’s become the President of the United States. When somebody becomes the President of the United States, you don’t expect to hear from them again, OK? And I understand it. It absolutely makes sense. This guy is so loyal and such a good friend. When I saw him today, when I met him on Air Force One, the first thing he said to me is, ‘How is your family.’

“Good man, very loyal and a very good friend. I see a lot of things from Mr. Trump that the public doesn’t see, and the people who surround me every day see how this man treats me as a friend and other people he’s friends with. He’s a fighter, he loves this country, he’s doing great things for this country, and we gotta win this election again, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

Should UFC President Dana White be so publicly involved with politics?