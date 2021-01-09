Dana White wants to see Nate Diaz back in the Octagon this year but is “not counting on it”.

Diaz hasn’t fought since falling short in his bid to become the inaugural BMF champion. After taking a beating from Jorge Masvidal for three rounds at UFC 244 in 2019, the doctor stepped in to wave off the fight due to cuts Diaz had suffered in the bout.

During a recent ESPN+ fan Q&A hosted by Laura Sanko, White revealed he is hoping to see Diaz return to fighting in 2021, he said.

“I hope (he fights this year). I hope so. I’d like to see him fight. I’m not counting on it, but I’d like to see him fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

It is currently unclear when he will fight again but Diaz has been in training with his older brother Nick Diaz who is currently prepping for a comeback in 2021 after several years without a fight. However, White is less keen to see the older Diaz brother return to the sport and made that much clear while speaking with The Schmo last week.

“Everything that I see from Nick Diaz doesn’t look like Nick Diaz wants to or is ready to compete in this sport,” White said. “This sport, even Jon Jones, as good as Jon Jones is, you have to be 100 percent mentally, physically and emotionally ready to train, be ready for this and fight. And I just don’t think…I don’t think anyone should want to see Nick Diaz fight.

“Nick Diaz has been in a lot of wars. He’s accomplished a lot of great things in his career. He’s made a lot of money. He’s obviously super-famous. He’s gotten everything you could hope to get out of fighting. I just don’t know why, when I see his Instagram, why he would want to come back.”

Do you think Dana White can convince Nate Diaz to fight in 2021?