UFC president Dana White has poured cold water on the idea Nick Diaz will make a fighting comeback in 2021.

In the summer of 2020, the former Strikeforce champion completed a 14-week training regime and a test weight cut ahead of a potential return to fighting in 2021. This news prompted almost half the UFC roster to call for a fight with Diaz but Dana White wasn’t convinced that the former UFC welterweight title challenger was serious about fighting. Kevin Mubenga who manages Nick has since declared his client is almost certainly fighting 2021, news that has understandably excited fight fans worldwide.

White told The Schmo that he isn’t really interested in seeing Diaz fight again and fans shouldn’t be either.

“Everything that I see from Nick Diaz doesn’t look like Nick Diaz wants to or is ready to compete in this sport,” White said. “This sport, even Jon Jones, as good as Jon Jones is, you have to be 100 percent mentally, physically and emotionally ready to train, be ready for this and fight. And I just don’t think…I don’t think anyone should want to see Nick Diaz fight.

“Nick Diaz has been in a lot of wars. He’s accomplished a lot of great things in his career. He’s made a lot of money. He’s obviously super-famous. He’s gotten everything you could hope to get out of fighting. I just don’t know why, when I see his Instagram, why he would want to come back.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Diaz is currently riding a three-fight losing streak. He hasn’t fought since suffering a decision defeat to Anderson Silva in 2015. Prior to that lost against Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit in back-to-back fights. The 37-year-old has not recorded a win since beating MMA legend BJ Penn at UFC 137 in 2011.

Do you agree with Dana White? Should Nick Diaz remain retired?