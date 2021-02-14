Maycee Barber still has plenty of time left in the sport.

Barber suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of UFC 258 last night in Las Vegas.

Despite a strong end to the fight, Barber was ultimately outclassed by Grasso in the first two rounds which led to what is now her second consecutive defeat following her unanimous decision loss to Roxanne Modafferi last year.

It’s an even bigger blow to her hopes of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history while any hype she still had is now all but gone.

However, White is still expecting big things from the 22-year-old.

“She’s a savage,” White said at the UFC 258 post-fight news conference (via MMA Junkie). “She’s a savage. She’s one of the most ambitious and toughest young women that I’ve ever met. So I expect nothing but big things from her.

“She’s a baby still. She’s young. She’s got nothing but time.”

As for her goal of becoming the youngest UFC champion ever? As far as White is concerned, it doesn’t matter if she doesn’t fulfill it as she will only get better regardless.

“I know she put this unbelievable pressure on herself to be a champion before Jon Jones, and it’s good to set goals for yourself,” White added. “But she’s a baby, she’s got nothing but time, and she’s only going to get better.”

What do you think of Barber’s future?