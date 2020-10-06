UFC president Dana White seems to have ended his pursuit of former heavyweight king Brock Lesnar who is currently a free agent after opting against re-signing with the WWE earlier this year.

Upon hearing Lesnar was currently available White spoke with excitement about a potential fight between the WWE superstar and long-time light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones who has recently announced his intention to step up in weight, he said.

“If they both want to fight each other then I’m sure it’s a fight that the fans would want to see. It would be a good introduction to Jones into the heavyweight division. Yeah, if they wanted to do it, I would do it.”

White was less excited when discussing a Brock Lesnar comeback with Sports Illustrated recently. The UFC boss seemed resigned to the fact Lesnar who is now 43 years old would never be returning to MMA, he said,

“I don’t think Lesnar would come back again. Lesnar’s made a lot of money, and with his age and everything else, I just don’t see it happening. What’s a massive fight, if it ends up happening, is Adesanya versus Jones. I think that is more likely [than Lesnar-Jones].

“I always say fighting is a young man’s game. Brock came in here when nobody f—— thought he could, and look what he did. He became the Heavyweight Champion. He’s accomplished everything you need to accomplish. To come back and fight Jones, it would be all about the money, and money is one thing that guy doesn’t need.”

It is still unclear if Jones is fully committed to his move up in weight. The 205lb GOAT has recently spoken about wanting to fight the newly crowned light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. ‘Bones’ has also been in a very public spat with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who is gunning for a fight against Jones although it seems likely that fight would take place at light-heavyweight too. Meanwhile, the UFC heavyweight belt is tied up. Stipe Miocic is set to defend against the clear cut number one contender Francis Ngannou on a date yet to be confirmed.

