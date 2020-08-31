Former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Brock Lesnar has become a free agent, following the expiration of his deal with professional wrestling company, WWE. The 43-year-old failed to lock in a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, according to PWInsider.com.

The South Dakota born amateur wrestler and the WWE failed to agree terms on a new contract, allowing Lesnar to negotiate with other professional wrestling outfits, as well as a potential resigning with the UFC.

Lesnar has spent multiple stints under the Vince McMahon banner, but made his professional mixed martial arts debut opposite Min-Soo Kim under Dynamite!! scrutiny back in June of 2007. From nine professional outings, Lesnar has scored a 5-3-(1) résumé – claiming the undisputed heavyweight throne with a knockout win over Randy Couture at UFC 91 back in November of 2008.

Scoring two consecutive successful defences, Lesnar finished both former champion, Frank Mir in a rematch as well as then-interim best, Shane Carwin – both via strikes. Losing the title, Lesnar dropped a first-round defeat to Cain Velasquez, before suffering a first-round battering at the hands of then promotional newcomer, Alistair Overeem at UFC 141.

Briefly returning to the UFC after another prolonged stint with the WWE, Lesnar was granted a USADA exemption to compete at UFC 200 in July of 2016 – opposite kickboxing ace, Mark Hunt. Originally scoring a comfortable unanimous decision win, the result was later overturned by the NSAC after Lesnar had tested positive for the banned substance, clomiphene.

He was subsequently slapped with a $250,000 fine as well as a one-year retroactive suspension from active competition. The veteran was tentatively targeted to meet with then heavyweight titleholder, Daniel Cormier in 2017 – but according to UFC president, Dana White, Lesnar was “done” competing professionally, with the bout eventually shelved. From nine pay-per-view appearances, Lesnar has grossed a whopping $7.5 million pay-per-view buys.

While Lesnar may elect against returning to the Octagon for a third stint, the opportunity for such a return has become all the more possible with these latest developments surrounding his status with World Wrestling Entertainment.