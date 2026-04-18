Jai Herbert Delivers Insane Comeback KO to Defeat Mandel Nallo in Round 1 – UFC Winnipeg Highlights

Jai Herbert delivered a sensational come-from-behind knockout against Mandel Nallo at UFC Winnipeg.

Nallo came out firing on all cylinders and seemingly stung Herbert with every shot he threw. But Herbert was far from out of the fight.

After being put on his bicycle, Herbert stood his ground and fired back, landing a right hand that put Nallo on the mat. Herbert immediately jumped on his man, looking for an early finish. Nallo recovered and fought his way back up, but it wasn’t long before he ate mat again courtesy of another right hand from Herbert.

A few follow-up shots later, and that was all she wrote for Nallo.

Official Result: Jai Herbert def. Mandel Nallo via TKO (strikes) at 2:05 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert at UFC Winnipeg:

IN HOSTILE TERRITORY, HE TAKES THE WIN 😤@JaiHerbert2 earns a MASSIVE victory tonight in Round 1!



[ #UFCWinnipeg | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/sVqcs27LNa — UFC (@ufc) April 19, 2026