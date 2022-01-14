UFC president Dana White didn’t look to Henry Cejudo to fill in against Alexander Volkanovski after Max Holloway pulled out of their trilogy.

Cejudo hoped to get a featherweight title shot against Volkanovski on short notice, but the UFC and White opted to go with Chan Sung Jung (otherwise known as ‘The Korean Zombie’) as a replacement. Jung last defeated Dan Ige in his previous UFC outing.

Cejudo has teased White over the past few months regarding a potential featherweight title shot, but White hasn’t budged on his demands. During a recent interview with BT Sport, White explained why Cejudo wasn’t in consideration as a replacement.

“I can tell you this, ‘The Korean Zombie’ has been here fighting,” White said. “This guy’s been retired. He’s been off for how many years now? And he wants to come in to fight Alexander Volkanovski?

“You got guys like the Zombie, Josh Emmett, Giga [Chikadze] — who is fighting this weekend — you’ve got these guys getting in there and doing it three times a year and working their way up. For Cejudo to retire and think he can jump into any weight division and take on the champion, that’s not how it works.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

After getting word of White’s remarks, Cejudo responded and hinted that he may be giving up on a pursuit of the 145-pound title.

“The thing is they’re scared. Dana White is scared,” Cejudo said on The Triple C and Schmo Show. “Dana White, the UFC, they don’t want it and I’m even sick and tired of trolling Volkanovski if the fight’s never gonna happen. It makes sense. Why not give me the opportunity, the chance to make history and become the first three-division champ? It’s a monopoly, man.”

Henry Cejudo Has Hinted At A Potential UFC Comeback

Cejudo has been sidelined for nearly two years since defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He retired in his post-fight interview and vacated the title just days after the event.

Volkanovski will face Jung after an impressive performance against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. It was a gritty performance and began discussions about a possible trilogy with Holloway.

With Holloway sidelined with an injury, it’s unclear when he’ll return. In the meantime, it appears that Cejudo will be available if the UFC and White call.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will eventually fight for the featherweight title?

