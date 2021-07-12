UFC 264 was unsurprisingly a big box office success.

It was headlined by a highly-anticipated trilogy match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor and saw the first Vegas event take place with fans in full attendance.

Leading up to the event, UFC president Dana White told fans and media alike numerous times that UFC 264 had the most pre-buys in promotional history and to purchase the pay-per-view early to avoid any issues.

So what were the numbers in the end? By 8pm — one hour before the main card — it was at 1.2 million buys as per White. By the end of it, the figure was closer to 1.7 to 1.8 million.

“I have to be careful with this stuff now that we’re a public company – I can’t go shooting my mouth off and have it be completely wrong,” White said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “But I’m going to say we came in anywhere between 1.7 and 1.8 million.”

With the standard price tag being $69.99, that means the revenue from the event ranges from $118,983,000 and $125,982,000 which are huge figures.

Of course, it wasn’t the biggest UFC pay-per-view event of all time with UFC 229 headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor racking up 2.4 million buys.

However, it’s still a big number nonetheless and only further shows how huge a star McGregor is despite his current run.