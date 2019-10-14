Dana White Doubts Michael Bisping Fought With Fake Eye

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White does not believe Michael Bisping got away with competing with a fake eye.

Bisping recently shocked the world when he revealed he was wearing a fake eye as he took it out during his podcast. The Briton, of course, has had problems with his right eye ever since he was headkicked by Vitor Belfort back in 2013. As a result, his eye pointed inwards.

It was all the more impressive then, that he was able to become middleweight champion in 2016 when he knocked out Luke Rockhold. Following his retirement in 2017, Bisping finally underwent surgery to correct the issue.

However, some are claiming that Bisping even fought with a fake eye, which according to White, is highly unlikely.

“Before he had the surgery his eye used to point inward,” White told TMZ (via MMA Mania). “Got it fixed and … yeah.

“… You aren’t duping the doctor, I mean the doctors look into your eyes. I would hope a doctor would know the difference between a real eyeball and a fake eyeball. I don’t think he duped anybody.”

It wouldn’t make sense either as Bisping’s right eye still pointed inwards even when he was competing after 2013. But it’s still impressive nonetheless that Bisping battled adversity and became a UFC champion.

