Dana White Doesn’t Give A Sh*t About Fans Criticizing Trump Friendship

UFC head honcho Dana White does not care about fans criticizing his friendship with President Donald Trump.

White and Trump go back a long way with the former recently speaking at a rally in Colorado in support of the incumbent president earlier this month.

That speech didn’t go down with many, with some attacking White — who previously endorsed Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention — for mixing politics and sports. Others simply didn’t like the fact that he was waxing lyrical about Trump.

However, the UFC president claims he wasn’t campaigning for him. In fact, he says he wasn’t even supposed to be speaking that day:

“Yeah, I wasn’t really campaigning,” White told TMZ (via BJ Penn). “He called me and asked if I wanted to go to Colorado. He said, ‘wanna go to Colorado?’ I said, ‘yeah,’ so we flew to Colorado for the day and then back to Vegas. We were just hanging out and talking fights. I wasn’t even supposed to speak that day. I was just cruising over there with him.

“… I can’t say it enough. This guy — when I say this guy, I’m talking about President Trump — is such a good friend and such a loyal, amazing guy, man. He’s a great guy. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time.”

As for the people criticizing him for being friends with Trump? White doesn’t give a sh*t.

“I could give a sh*t,” White added. “I don’t give a sh*t. If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem, not mine.”

The pair have since praised each other on Twitter.

No Mr. President, YOU are — Dana White (@danawhite) February 29, 2020

What do you make of White’s response?

