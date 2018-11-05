Dana White Destroys Khabib’s $50 Million Demand

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the UFC’s most prominent stars following his submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Because of that, ‘The Eagle’s’ manager Ali Abdelaziz is looking to get paid in a big way. So much so that he leveled a $50 million price tag at the UFC recently. Dana White is not as enthused about Khabib’s demands.

As the undefeated champ of one of the UFC’s most prestigious divisions, there’s no doubt Khabib commands a high price tag. But it’s not quite at the level of the rumored $50 million McGregor made for UFC 229. Speaking to MMAjunkie after last Saturday’s UFC 230 from New York City, White had a sly reply when asked about if the demand was feasible.

He shot down the notion with a deadpan response suggesting Team Khabib knew their worth. Asking for more was simply ‘fun to say’:

“Sure. They know what’s realistic for them,” White said. “They know the answer to that question. It’s fun to say, though.”

Nurmagomedov is temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his part in the controversial UFC 229 post-fight brawl. He and McGregor are slated to appear at the commission’s December 10 meeting to receive their sanctions.

Khabib’s Cash

Khabib currently has $1 million of his $2 million purse still being withheld by the NSAC. He’ll be required to pay a significant percentage of that to the commission in the form of a fine. That’s chump change to his current demands.

Abdelaziz always drives a hard bargain. White knows what he and UFC’s willing to pay, however. They’re known for taking a hardline stance in negotiations as well. Both sides have to find out what is going to happen to the champion in terms of potential suspension.

When that’s taken care of next month, negotiations could be open. It sounds like they’re getting up there already.