Dana White reveals Derrick Lewis isn’t going anywhere following 3rd successive stoppage loss: “I love that guy”

UFC President Dana White has stated that Derrick Lewis will be sticking around the UFC for a little while longer.

Saturday night’s main event saw former title challenger, Lewis, suffer his third loss in a row, taking him to 1-4 in the last five – with all those losses coming by way of stoppage.

Usually, fighters with a record such as this, have to worry about their job security, often being axed by the promotion following three or four consecutive losses. However, White says that Lewis’ job is safe within the promotion, expressing his admiration for the heavyweight.

“Not with me, I love the guy,” White said during the post-fight media scrum. “I love him so he’s not going anywhere.”

What’s next for Derrick Lewis?

Lewis’ loss to Serghei Spivak certainly marks a downturn in the 37-year-olds career, having no real answers to the grappling game of the young Moldovan. Lewis was taken down 6 times in just three minutes. While Lewis’ recent record is not the best, his other three losses out of those past four have been against Sergey Pavlovich, Tai Tuivasa, and Ciryl Gane, which there is no shame in.

Lewis is a fan favorite and has produced some sensational moments throughout his career. Maybe what Lewis needs is a slight drop in class, having beaten Chris Daukaus (currently ranked No.11) back in late 2021. A rest may also be needed, especially after so many stoppage losses – Lewis has been extremely active throughout his career, fighting at least three times a year since his debut back in 2010.

