Every fighter wants the chance to leave the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) on top and Daniel Cormier can do just that this weekend.

Cormier will compete for the final time when he challenges Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in a trilogy match that will headline UFC 252 on Saturday night.

Despite claiming to retire earlier, “DC” maintains this will be his last bout as he plans on emulating Georges St-Pierre by leaving on top. St-Pierre notably took a four-year break from MMA as the welterweight champion before returning in 2017 to win the middleweight title.

He would officially retire last year and according to UFC president Dana White, Cormier retiring as a two-time heavyweight champion could match St-Pierre for greatest exit.

“He’d be neck and neck for greatest exit with [Georges] St-Pierre,” White told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports recently (via MMA Fighting). “I mean, GSP left with the title, then came back, won the 185-pound title, and then left again.”

White: Miocic vs. Cormier Is UFC’s Best Trilogy

While that will certainly be a debatable topic, one thing is for sure — Cormier retiring with the heavyweight title would be one heck of a way to go out.

It’s even more so the case given how the trilogy has gone so far according to White.

“The beautiful thing about this one is, it’s probably the best trilogy we’ve ever had in the UFC, and it’s for the heavyweight championship, and to determine who’s the GOAT,” White added.

The stakes are certainly high.

Do you agree with White’s comments?