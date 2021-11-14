UFC president Dana White was not pleased with referee Herb Dean last night.

During the co-main event of UFC Vegas 42, Marcos Rogerio de Lima blitzed Ben Rothwell in their heavyweight contest for a quick 32-second knockout victory.

However, that was after Dean hesitated to call off the fight before ultimately doing so when Rothwell was dropped to the ground.

Wasting NO time, @Pezao011 gets it done in under 1 minute ⏱



[ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/a3W6Nb5C9S — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

It was yet another blunder for Dean who has made them much more frequently in recent years. Dan Hardy — one of Dean’s staunchest critics — made sure to comment on it.

This dude is a liability… 😂🤦🏻‍♂️#UFCVegas42 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021

G…Old standard. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021

Dana White: Dean Needs To ‘Stop Touching Guys’

While White usually doesn’t comment on Dean, he had to after this event.

“He’s gotta pull the trigger and stop touching guys – don’t touch them unless you’re going to stop the fight,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “When they played it back in slow motion, he’s kind of like, dancing, like he doesn’t know what to do, whether he’s going to jump in or not jump in.

“I like him personally – he’s a nice guy. But he’s got to stop touching people until he’s ready to stop the fight.”

What do you think of Herb Dean as a referee?

