Former undisputed UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway has solidied his status as the #1 ranked contender in the promotion’s division — outlasting the #3 ranked challenger, Yair Rodriguez with a unanimous decision victory in a true Fight of the Year contender to close out UFC Vegas 42.

Starting brightly against the former champion, Holloway in the opening two rounds — Rodriguez consistently chopped away at Holloway’s orthodox lead with a series of thudding calf kicks, as well as firing out decent hands in the close quarters of the bout.

However, as per usual it seems when discussing a fight involving the Hawaiian, Holloway began to pour on the pressure from the third frame onward, scoring a takedown after Rodriguez appeared to injury his left foot from a miscued calf kick attempt.

From there on out, Holloway began to extend his lead over the Chihuahua native on the judge’s scorecards to land his second consecutive unanimous decision victory. Off the back of the win, Holloway maintained he was in pole position to meet with former two-weight gold holder, Conor McGregor in a rematch, although a featherweight title trilogy bout with Alexander Volkanovski also looms large.

Below, catch the highlights from Holloway’s judging win over Rodriguez.

Yair is hunting for his signature up elbow 👀



[ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/QzqxGWXn1f — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Air Holloway is cleared for takeoff ✈️



[ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/PXcLrEIooB — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Yair takes flight in the fourth ✈️



[ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/WQjwSyAPIx — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.