Dana White: Cormier vs. Lesnar ‘Isn’t Even In The Works’

Ever since Daniel Cormier won the UFC heavyweight championship by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the first round of their UFC 226 main event, ‘DC’ has been linked to a fight with former champ Brock Lesnar.

It was the obvious build-up when Lesnar stormed the cage and shoved Cormier in the seconds after his win. The hulking pro-wrestler also called out Miocic and Francis Ngannou in the Octagon. The over-the-top spectacle forced him into the UFC title picture despite the fact he did not have an official fight since 2011.

But it was what Cormier wanted for his send-off fight as he retired at age 40. The UFC was willing to oblige their consummate company man and reap the massive pay-per-view rewards as a result. Lesnar also lost his WWE Universal Title at this month’s WrestleMania 35, seemingly opening the path for his UFC return.

However, that’s not the case, according to Dana White.

The UFC President addressed the fight’s status at today’s UFC Seasonal Press conference (via MMA Junkie), and said there is no status:

“That fight isn’t even in the works. That fight might not even happen first.”

Lesnar Gone Silent?

Quite the departure from giving ‘DC’ what he wants for his retirement. Cormier recently pled with White to get the deal signed, but to no avail, apparently. The fans booed White when he confirmed the news, and he told them Cormier agreed with their opinion.

Lesnar’s gone silent, and Cormier may fight Miocic first now:

“That’s what Cormier said, too. Nothing happened. We haven’t even talked to Brock. We don’t have a date for him right now. The first fight might be Stipe.”

Sign The Rematch?

Even that fight is a ways off, however, as Cormier heals up from the nagging injuries he suffered in his fights last year. When he gets healthy, White said, they would sign the Miocic rematch:

“As soon as he’s healthy to fight, we can make a decision on when we’re going to do him and Stipe,” White said.

It’s been an up-and-down ride full of maybes with Lesnar returning to the UFC. Considering his issues with USADA during his 2016 return versus Mark Hunt, that’s not a huge surprise. The fan favorite beast doesn’t need to fight in the UFC, yet may want to. White isn’t waiting around. He said that when Brock was ready, he’d call:

“When Brock Lesnar’s ready, he’ll call me.”