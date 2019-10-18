Dana White Shuts Down Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar Talk

Spread the word!













Both Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar have verbally agreed to fight in December. The agreement came via a Twitter exchange on Edgar’s birthday a few days ago. Now, McGregor has called on UFC president Dana White to make the fight official.

However, White does not seem to be on board. Speaking to the Boston Herald recently, White said a fight between “Notorious” and Edgar “isn’t going to happen.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I said it leading into the Mayweather fight, ‘he may never fight again after this fight when you make this kind of money,” White said. “He’s fought once since then. Conor loves to fight and wants to fight again, but the Frankie Edgar fight isn’t going to happen.”

When asked to detail why a fight between McGregor and Edgar won’t come to fruition, White explained that Edgar is coming towards the end of his career and is two weight classes below the Irishman. In White’s eyes, a fight between the two former featherweight title contenders simply doesn’t make sense.

“Edgar is two weight classes below him,” White said. “[Edgar] was supposed to fight Aljamain Sterling. Aljamain fell out and got hurt. Frankie is coming to the end of his career, and he could end up getting himself into a title position again. To take the Conor fight makes no sense.”

Although White said McGregor won’t’ fight Edgar, he did acknowledge he believes “Mystic Mac” will return to the Octagon in 2020.

“I think Conor will fight next year,” White said.

What do you make of White’s comments on McGregor vs. Edgar?