Dana White: Conor McGregor Might As Well Be Part Owner

Conor McGregor might as well be a part owner of the UFC.

After his last appearance inside the Octagon in 2016, McGregor was very vocal about wanting to take a stake of ownership in the promotion. All that talk seemed to hush down around the time he signed on to box Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Now, two years removed from his last UFC fight, “The Notorious” is set to make his return to the cage. He’ll attempt to reclaim the lightweight throne from undefeated rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

The fight will go down from the T-Mobile Arena on October 6th. McGregor noted several months ago that a share of equity would be part of the requirements to lure him back into the Octagon. Luckily for UFC President Dana White, things didn’t have to go that far. The UFC boss revealed on Tuesday that McGregor is not a part owner of the world’s largest combat sporting promotion.

He did say, however, that he might as well be with the money the company is paying him to fight (quotes via MMA Mania):

“He’s not a part owner,” White said. “He might as well be though. He’s making so much ******* money. He’s making so much ******* money he might as well be a part owner.”

And that could only be the beginning. There are much bigger fights on the horizon as a possibility for McGregor. A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, a possible clash with Georges St-Pierre, or even a potential run at the welterweight title.

If there’s one thing the MMA world has learned about Conor McGregor, it’s that anything can happen. His paycheck to fight Nurmagomedov on October 6th may only be a fraction of what’s possible for his future endeavors.