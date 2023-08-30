UFC President Dana White claims gthat recent screenshots in regard to Conor McGrgeor’s next fight is in fact fake.

Ever since it was announced that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be facing off against one another in coaching roles on The Ultimate Fighter, MMA fans have been inundated with fake announcements. It seems that every other day there is brand new piece of breaking news is released by the endless ‘X’ and Instagram accounts.

Although, McGregor himself hasn’t been much more help, making countless promises and claims as to when he will return. ‘The Notorious’ also reposted a screenshot that had been making the rounds. It showed a countdown to ‘UFC 296: Chandler Vs. McGregor’ on December 16.

However, talking to the media following Dana White’s Contender Series last night, White debunked the screenshot.

“I don’t know how that got out or whatever, it wasn’t from Fight Pass,” White told the media. “My team was telling me it was AI, it wasn’t real. If that wasn’t the case, you would have heard it from us first. You would have got a report from me on Instagram.” When asked if McGregor could still fight in December, White said: “I have no clue, we’ll see how this plays out.” (H/T Mirror)

When will Conor McGregor return

There is so many moving parts to McGregor’s return and no one has given a clear time line. McGregor still has to manoeuvre his situation with USADA and get fully fit for his comeback.

Its safe to say, from now on take announcements or ‘rumours’ about McGregor’s return with a pinch of salt and only really believe it when it is the UFC making it official or a very reputable source that is leaking it.

