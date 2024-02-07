Conor McGregor unleashes on Dana White amid frustration over fighting return, links to UFC 300 spot: ‘Get this date set’

Voicing his continued frustration amid his continued sidelining from the Octagon, former duel-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has lashed out at promotional CEO, Dana White once more – urding the leader to finally secure a date for his comeback, in an expected grudge fight with Michael Chandler this summer.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has yet to feature inside the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their 2021 trilogy rubber match.

And appearing as a head coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 early last year, McGregor coached opposite the above-mentioned, Chandler, with the duo expected to fight at the middleweight limit – according to the Dubliner, as soon as International Fight Week at the end of June.

Revealing his plans to fight at a potential UFC 302 card at the end of that month, with a middleweight divisional debut against former lightweight title challenger, Chandler in mind, McGregor has still yet to receive official confirmation of his comeback date, almost six weeks since he announced the apparent timeframe of is return.

Conor McGregor grows increasingly impatient

Growing increasingly frustrated with a lack of movement on his future, McGregor, 35, boldly claimed that no other fighter under the promotion’s banner past or present had been as negatively treated by the promotion during his sidelining from the sport.

And with those frustrations simmering and reaching boiling point – McGregor took to his official Instagram Stories, writing “Get this f*cking date set”, over a video of him flapping-gums with Chandler during taping of TUF 31.

“Get this f*cking date set.” – Conor McGregor is tired of waiting. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/caBMrPC8Md — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) February 6, 2024

Commenting on McGregor’s expected summer return for the first time since the Crumlin striker announced plans for a June fight, the above-mentioned, White quashed that date immediately, before revealing last month that when news of the ex-champion’s comeback is set, the promotion would announce it themselves internally.

“No,” Dana White replied when asked if Conor McGregor would be fighting in June, while speaking with assembled media after UFC 297. “When Conor’s (McGregor) ready to fight, you know we’ll announce it. That’s what we do.”

