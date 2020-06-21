Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Is Retired

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has confirmed Conor McGregor is serious about his retirement two weeks on from the Irish superstars’ surprise announcement. McGregor took to social media in the aftermath of UFC 250 to announce he was walking away from the fight game, he wrote.

“Hey guys, I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been. Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins. Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

‘Notorious’ later doubled down on his retirement claim by explaining he has no motivation to fight due to a lack of viable opponents, he said.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor said. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.”

Most MMA fans aren’t taking McGregor’s decision to retire very seriously after all this is his third retirement in four years. The UFC boss seems to be taking it seriously though. Brett Okamoto revealed on social media that the White hasn’t spoken to McGregor who he claims is really retired, he wrote.

“Also asked Dana White if he’s heard from Conor McGregor at all in the two weeks since he announced his retirement. He said, “No. Conor is retired.”

Also asked Dana White if he's heard from Conor McGregor at all in the two weeks since he announced his retirement. He said, "No. Conor is retired." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 21, 2020

McGregor hasn’t fought since sensationally returning to winning ways against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. The 31-year-old wiped out the MMA veteran in just 40 seconds to record his first win since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. McGregor has spoken about wanting to fight three times this year but has so far been unable to make that happen. As of late he has been coveting a fight with interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje but will have to wait until ‘The Highlight’ attempts to unify the division against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Do you think Dana White actually believes Conor McGregor has retired?