Dana White Compares Himself to 93-year-old Bob Arum: “Biggest douchebag of all time … But you gotta respect it.”

UFC president Dana White has compared himself to legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum, who has always been a big rival of his.

As we know, Dana White is the face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship – and, in the eyes of many casual fans, the face of mixed martial arts as a whole. He has spent many, many years helping to build up the UFC and turn it into an absolute juggernaut, and in the present day, the company is easily the leader in this sport and has been for quite some time.

Of course, there’s always going to be speculation that Dana White will one day step down or retire. Alas, it doesn’t seem as if the man himself is interested in that.

When discussing the matter during a recent interview, Dana White actually compared himself to Bob Arum, who still seems to be going strong into his 90s.

Dana White compares himself to Bob Arum

“I will never retire—ever. I will keep dogging this out until the day I drop dead. Really, I love it. Yeah, 100%.

Hopefully—look at—I hate him. He’s an… but, uh, Bob Arum? Yeah, the boxing promoter. He’s 94 years old, right? I hate him. This guy’s the biggest douchebag of all time.”

“At 9 o’clock at night, he’s sitting over there courtside. I’m like, ‘Holy—Bob Arum is here! This is crazy. This guy’s 94 years old.’ But he’s sitting over there—it’s 8:30. I—I shit you not—two days later, I’m watching a fight, and Bob Arum is in Saudi Arabia, ringside at a boxing event. Two days later, he’s in London at a press conference.

“He’s 94 years old. I hate him, but you gotta respect it, right?”

Get ready for an even longer run with Dana at the helm, folks.