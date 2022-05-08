Dana White Calls The Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Fight Is a ‘Good One’ and A Possibility

Dana White is on board for a possible match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler had one of the most vicious knockouts we have ever seen in the history of the lightweight division when he front head kicked Tony Ferguson. No one had ever knocked out Ferguson cold before Chandler did at UFC 274.

Michael Chandler followed up his amazing knock out with a fantastic call out of Conor McGregor.

“I got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor! You gotta come back and fight someone!I am him! The most dangerous lightweight on the planet. I wanna up the stakes Conor. I want you at the biggest, I want you at the baddest, and I want you at your best. You and me at 170. This summer, this Fall, This Winter, holla at your boy!” Chandler said while being interviewed by Joe Rogan.

Chandler called out McGregor after his KO win 🗣 #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/m7Rk5jTrvE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 8, 2022

McGregor had an answer for Chandler.

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.” McGregor tweeted.

I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Dana White is down to for Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at 170

“Yeah that’s a fun one, I mean who the hell wouldn’t wanna see that fight? That’s the one, but Conor’s not ready yet. Conor’s hurt. Y know, when Conor is 100% and can actually really start training for a fight, then we can start talking about Conor.” White said at the poss fight press conference.

White seemed excited and interested in the fight and even took a poll of all the media members in attendance. McGregor had been rumored to be fighting sometime in the near future, so we shall see what lies ahead of him.

Do you want to see McGregor vs Chandler at 170?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.