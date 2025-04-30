Dana White’s Boxing League Plans Under Fire as Promoter Eddie Hearn Delivers a Harsh Reality Check

Is Dana White biting off more than he can chew with his new boxing endeavor?

Earlier this year, White announced that he was finally getting into the boxing business, using the UFC model as a blueprint to help “break down” a sport that has lost its way and rebuild it “from the ground up.” However, White is likely to run into a lot of opposition along the way.

In short, White’s plan aims to disregard the four sanctioning bodies of professional boxing (WBO, WBC, WBA, and IBF) in favor of a simpler model that will see one champion per weight class with contenders working their way up the rankings, similar to fighters in the UFC.

It certainly seems like a solid enough idea, especially for new fans of the sport, but Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn remains skeptical.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hearn offered his honest take on White’s plans for the boxing business and made it clear that neither he nor other established promoters in the fight game are going to just roll over and let White run roughshod over the business they’ve championed for years.

“Those guys, in my opinion, won’t be able to lace my boots in boxing promotion,” Hearn said. “Now, as a business, as an organization, as UFC, [they are] unbelievable, but this is different. When you go to sleep as a boxing promoter, when you wake up in the morning, nothing is the same. You have to sleep with one eye open every single night. This is different. “If you think you’re going to control this world, which is what they’ve really done in MMA, and I think that’s a similar model they’ll try to bring into boxing, I don’t think it’s possible. It doesn’t matter who is involved; you’ve still gotta come in and beat the system. People like me, people like Oscar De La Hoya, people like Bob Arum, people like Frank Warren aren’t gonna roll over and go, ‘Oh, well, it’s been a great run, hasn’t it? TKO is here now.’ It’s not going to go down like that.”

Hearn criticises Dana white’s Ability—or lack thereof—to create stars

Hearn believes another problem that will plague Dana White’s new boxing venture is his inability to create new stars.

There’s no denying that White has done a bang-up job turning the Ultimate Fighting Championship into the destination for mixed martial arts, but the number of legitimate superstars the promotion has produced is shockingly low.

Hearn believes that’s because the powers that be in the UFC are more concerned with building the company brand rather than marketing fighters who actually sell the product.