Breaking: Dana White and Turki Alalshikh Announce Revolutionary TKO Boxing Promotion

TKO Boxing is here. In a groundbreaking announcement, UFC President Dana White and Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh have unveiled a new boxing promotion under TKO Group Holdings. The partnership, revealed on March 5, 2025, marks a significant step in reshaping the sport of boxing globally.

The TKO Boxing promotion, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and entertainment conglomerate Sela, aims to create a premier platform for both established boxers and rising prospects. TKO Group Holdings, which manages UFC and WWE, will act as the managing partner, providing operational expertise and oversight. Executive leadership will be co-headed by Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan.

The TKO Boxing initiative will focus on developing talent through structured systems such as athlete combines and academies. Boxers will also benefit from access to the UFC Performance Institute’s cutting-edge facilities in Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Shanghai. Mark Shapiro, COO of TKO Group Holdings, described the venture as a strategic opportunity to “reimagine the sport of boxing globally” and bring it back to the forefront of sports entertainment.

This announcement is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader push into global sports under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative. The kingdom has already made significant investments in Formula 1, LIV Golf, WWE events, and high-profile boxing matches featuring stars like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

BOOOOOOM!!!!! Boxing here we come pic.twitter.com/XBRBT5mr3P — danawhite (@danawhite) March 5, 2025

The first event under this new boxing promotion is scheduled for 2026. Further details regarding fighter signings, venues, and fight schedules are expected in the coming months. The league aims to spotlight emerging talent while delivering world-class events through TKO’s production expertise.

This partnership between Dana White and Turki Alalshikh signals a bold new chapter for boxing, blending innovation with global appeal to redefine the fan experience for audiences worldwide.