Leaked texts reveals Dana White asked ex-UFC executive to ‘Bury’ former title challenger Mark Hunt amid feud

In more leaked text message exchanges between current UFC CEO, Dana White, and ex-CEO, Lorenzo Fertitta, the former urged the former company owner to “bury” former interim heavyweight championship challenger, Mark Hunt – amid the New Zealander’s long-standing feud with the organization.

Hunt, a former interim heavyweight championship challenger under the banner of the promotion, most recently featured at UFC Fight Night Adelaide back in 2018, dropping his third consecutive loss in the form of a unanimous decision defeat to Justin Willis. Departing the promotion after that loss, Hunt revealed that his contractual obligations with the promotion had been completed once the bout concluded.

Launching a lawsuit against the promotion amid his UFC 200 booking against former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, after initially dropping a decision loss to the professional wrestling star, Mark Hunt’s defeat was later overtuned to an official ‘No Contest’ after Lesnar tested positive for the banned substance, clomiphene.

BREAKING: Court rules in favor of UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar, dismissing all claims in the lawsuit filed by Mark Hunt



Dana White urged Lorenzo Fertitta to “bury” UFC alum, Mark Hunt

And in newly leaked message exchanges between White and the above-mentioned, Fertitta, the former called for the then-UFC CEO to “bury” former PRIDE and UFC heavyweight title challenger, Hunt – before claiming in a deposition the term “bury” was used in the context of suing the latter.

Revealed through the current anti-trust lawsuit taken against the UFC – which White has claimed has “nothing” to do with him, Bloody Elbow and revered reporter, John S. Nash obtained text exchanges with White writing to Fertitta in a text message: ‘Okay, yeah. He’s (Mark Hunt) a f*ck head. Bury that f*cker.”

Initially landing in the UFC back in 2010, Hunt would turn in notable wins over names including Ben Rothwell, Cheick Kongo, Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson, ‘Bigfoot’ Silva, and former champion, Frank Mir.

In his most recent mixed martial arts win, Hunt headlined UFC Fight Night Auckland back in 2017, stopping fellow former title challenger, Derrick Lewis with a late fourth round knockout win in the pair’s main event tangle.