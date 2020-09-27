Dana White did not appreciate Conor McGregor breaking the man-code.

Earlier this week, McGregor responded to Diego Sanchez’s comments by posting Instagram DMs he had with Dana White earlier in the year about potentially fighting Sanchez.

White naturally was against the fight as it wouldn’t have made sense whatsoever given that Sanchez is coming towards the end of his career.

But more than anything, White was particularly annoyed with McGregor sharing images of what was supposed to be a private conversation between the two.

“This is some man-code stuff,” White said at the UFC 253 post-fight press conference. “It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.

“Which, by the way, we were just talking about Diego Sanchez and Diego Sanchez is in there in a private conversation about Conor. When you’re the No. 2 or 3-ranked guy in the world and you’re telling me you want to fight but you want to fight unranked, 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in a main event in Los Angeles…you know.”

As far as the boxing match between McGregor and Manny Pacquiao goes — which the latter’s team confirmed were in negotiations — White has no idea about it at the moment.

“I have no idea,” White added. “Listen, you guys have been asking me about Conor McGregor forever. Did you see Conor McGregor’s tweet? ‘I’m retired’?”

What do you make of White’s comments?