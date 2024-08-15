Not Legal: Dana White Says Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul Would Not Get Approved

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t convinced that a commission would sanction a showdown between Alex Pereira and Jake Paul.

As we know, Jake Paul isn’t afraid to poke the bear. While he’s had nice things to say about Dana White in recent interviews, that doesn’t mean they’re best friends.

‘The Problem Child’ continues to call out a parade of mixed martial artists for a showdown in the boxing ring. From Tyron Woodley to Nate Diaz, Jake Paul has already rattled off wins over a string of former UFC stars.

Most recently, he made it known that he’d be interested in a fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Dana White, meanwhile, doesn’t think that’d be a great idea.

Dana White laughs off Alex Pereira vs Jake Paul

“I wonder if the commission would even let that fight happen.” Dana White stated in the interview when asked about Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul. “Are you talking about boxing or UFC? [Pereira] would kick his head to another planet. He calls people out for attention. Alex is a superstar right now, so Jake calls him out and Jake gets press.”

He continued, “… [Alex] sells 400 times the pay-per-views [that Paul does]. The Jake Paul fight that just happened didn’t sell any f*cking pay-per-views. No, they don’t sell f*cking pay-per-views. I’ll give him this, it’s fascinating that they keep getting deals done.”

It’s no secret that Dana White doesn’t care much for the persona of Jake Paul. Still, he’s been able to maintain his level of relevancy in combat sports, and it feels like that will only continue as we head into his bout against Mike Tyson.

Who knows, maybe there is a world in which Alex Pereira heads into the squared circle with the YouTube sensation.