Dana White Admits Georges St-Pierre Fight Could Be Next For Khabib

It turns out a superfight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre isn’t impossible after all.

St-Pierre decided to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) after the UFC declined to organize a fight between himself and the Russian. Currently, Nurmagomedov reigns as the 155-pound champion of the world and comes off his second successful title defense. It’s clear that Tony Ferguson is the next deserving challenger, however, as UFC president Dana White tells TMZ Sports, a fight with “GSP” is no longer off the table.

“Well, Tony Ferguson is the fight that needs to happen,” White said. “We’ve tried to do it about four other times, so hopefully, we can get it done this time. But that’s the fight that makes sense. And that [Georges St-Pierre] can happen too. So we’ll see what happens with Tony, and Tony has had opportunities before that he didn’t take. So if he doesn’t, then I would be interested in talking about “GSP.””

Nurmagomedov is undefeated in his MMA career with an unblemished record of 28-0. His last two victories have been wins over both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier via submission. He has emerged as one of the most dominant grapplers the sport has ever seen, and nobody in the division comes close to matching his ability.

However, another grappling great inside the Octagon is St-Pierre. Fans have always been intrigued as to how the styles of both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre would clash if they met inside the Octagon. Perhaps we’ll get the chance to find out soon.

What do you think about White saying a “GSP” fight is possible for Nurmagomedov next?