Georges St-Pierre Says Tony Ferguson ‘100 Percent’ Deserves Khabib Fight Next

Add former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre to the list of people who believe Tony Ferguson is next in line for a title shot.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 last week. Leading up to that bout, both fighters agreed that Ferguson was next. Leading up to yesterday’s UFC Vancouver headliner between Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone, both fighters also said “El Cucuy” should get the next crack.

And now it’s St-Pierre, who plans on watching that fight should it come to fruition:

“100 percent [he deserves it],” St-Pierre told Helen Yee in a recent interview. “Tony Ferguson and it’s going to be a good fight. I’m a big fan, I’m doing to be watching.”

Many believe Ferguson has the tools to inflict a first career defeat for Nurmagomedov. But how does “Rush” see that contest panning out?

“I don’t know, it all depends on who’s going to be able to fight their fight,” he explained. “Tony likes a dirty fight with elbows, knees. That’s his style.

“Khabib likes to control guys when he’s on the floor with his top game. You know, it all depends on how it’s going to go down. Styles make fights. It’s hard to predict.“

Whether we get the highly-awaited Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight is another question, however.

What do you think of St-Pierre’s comments?