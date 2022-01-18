UFC president, Dana White has claimed that the organization are targeting a lightweight fight between recent promotional newcomer, Paddy Pimblett, and Jared Gordon for a planned UFC Fight Night London card on March 19. at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Paddy Pimblett made a spectacular UFC debut back in September, scoring a first round knockout win

Recent making his long-awaited UFC bow, Huyton native, Pimblett opened the main card of UFC Vegas 36 back in September, stopping Brazilian striker, Luigi Vendramini with a rallying first round knockout late into the frame.



For Gordon, the New York native is currently in the midst of a three-fight winning run, most recently nabbing a close split decision win over Joe Solecki at UFC Vegas 38 in October. UFC president, White confirmed that the promotion are targeting a pairing between Pimblett and Gordon for UFC Fight Night London on March 19. – during a recent interview with Barstool Sports.

Breaking news from @danawhite on tonight's @DavePortnoyShow: @theufcbaddy will be fighting Jared Gordon on March 19th in London pic.twitter.com/1d7QKPVZqW — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 18, 2022



However, despite White’s claims, it must be noted that Pimblett’s manager, Cage Warriors leader, Graham Boyland denied that that pairing against Gordon had been booked, replying, “We haven’t agreed this and (are) still discussing opponents.”

we haven't agreed this and still discussing opponents. — Graham Boylan 🇮🇪 ☘️ (@GrahamBoylan) January 18, 2022

Furthermore, Gordon’s manager, Brian Butler-Au also confirmed that his client had not officially agreed to fight Pimblett on March 19. – tweeting, “We have heard nothing on our end. @JFlashGordonMMA.”

We have heard nothing on our end. @JFlashGordonMMA — Brian Butler-Au (@BrianButler_Au) January 18, 2022

For Paddy Pimblett, a London outing against Gordon appears to come as news to him as well, claiming that Barstool Sports leader, Dave Portnoy had received information regarding his second UFC outing before he himself had.



“My man @stoolpresidente (Dave Portnoy) getting exclusives out of the big man himself @danawhite getting info I didn’t even know yet, Dave u the man (laughing face emoji),” Paddy Pimblett tweeted.

My man @stoolpresidente getting exclusives out of the big man himself @danawhite getting info I didn’t even know yet, Dave u the man 🤣🤣 https://t.co/V6EUeNJdsE — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) January 18, 2022

Next Generation MMA trainee, Pimblett is also a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, and recently denied suggestions and multiple claims that he was booked to fight one-time UFC lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone at UFC 272 on March 5.

In the same breath as knocking back reports that he was slated to fight future Hall of Fame inductee, Cerrone, Pimblett did note his interest in drawing Gordon – citing the Queens native’s unanimous decision victory over his former teammate, Chris Fishgold – setting up somewhat of a grudge match between the two.

