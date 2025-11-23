Dan Hooker Won’t Back Down — Vows to Keep Throwing Down in the UFC for as Long as He Can

Dan Hooker’s UFC Qatar outing against Arman Tsarukyan did not go as per his plans, and ‘The Hangman’ was submitted in Round 2. Now, Hooker has given his first statement post-loss.

In a recent interview, he stated that he intends to stay for as long as possible despite having to face the harsh reality that he might never be able to get his hands on the UFC lightweight strap. During a sit-down with Oscar Willis, he said:

“Well, you have got to face the cold, hard truths. You are probably never going to get your hands on a title, but I’m going to hang around as long as I possibly can and ruin as many people’s hopes and dreams as I can, because if I can’t have nice things, no one can.”

Check out Dan Hooker’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan commends Dan Hooker for stepping up

Arman Tsarukyan says no other UFC fighter was willing to lock horns with him. However, Hooker was the standout, and he stepped in and said yes to the fight. ‘The Hangman, ‘ who is renowned for his exceptional striking and fearless demeanor, has provided fans with numerous memorable fights to date. Post UFC Qatar, Tsarukyan lauded Hooker:

Respect to Dan Hooker for taking the fight. He has bigger b**ls than champ of the division”

Hooker planned to defeat the top contender and earn a title shot. But his bid was unsuccessful, and he is back to the drawing board.

On the other hand, ‘Ahalkalakets’ plans on making a swift turnaround and wants to fight champion Ilia Topuria, who, on the other hand, has so far shown no interest in fighting the Armenian. Topuria is rumored to take on Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje next. However, now many in the MMA community are supporting Tsarukyan as he solidified his position as the top contender with a huge win and demanded a title shot.