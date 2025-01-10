UFC favorite Dan Hooker reveals he ‘Sold his title shot’ following massive run at lightweight

ByRoss Markey
UFC favorite Dan Hooker reveals he 'Sold his title shot' following massive run at lightweight

Perennial lightweight contender, Dan Hooker has claimed he “sold” his title shot at 155lbs in search of more money following a run of massive fights in the last five years, culminating in a dominant submission loss to current titleholder, Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

Hooker, the current number six ranked lightweight contender has been sidelined since August, most recently turning in a close decision win over Polish challenger, Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in Australia, extending his winning run to three straight fights.

Dan Hooker urges 'D*ckhead' Ilia Topuria against lightweight move in UFC return: 'Bro, man to man'

Returning to the winner’s enclosure with a body kick knockout win over Peruvian grappler, Claudio Puelles following a brief featherweight excursion, Kiwi striking favorite, Dan Hooker would then best Jalin Turner in a decision success prior to his win over Gamrot last summer.

READ MORE:  Nick Diaz confirms visit to retreat center amid UFC 310 fight exit: 'I'm out here in Mexico'

Dan Hooker claims he “sold” his shot at the lightweight title back in 2021

Linked with a massive return fight in the coming months — after finding himself tied to a pairing with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, Hooker revealed following a massive headliner with Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev back in 2021, he was in line for a shot at the crown, however, “sold” it in order to take on the Russian on short-notice.

DANIEL HOOKER GettyImages 2167215960 6.4

“It’s just different stages of your career, like at that stage of my career I just wanted money,” Dan Hooker said during an interview with David Adesanya. “They [the UFC] capitalized on that, and I sold my title shot. At the end of the day, that’s what it came down to… I just wanted money, then I got money, and I was like ‘Well this isn’t cool, I want a world title’ – [and] you can’t trade money for a world title at the end of the day.”

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev Should Face Bo Nickal Rather Than Fighting For a Title Explains UFC Veteran

“It’s like you’ve got to constantly set yourself new goals… Early on in your career, you say, ‘I want to be a UFC fighter’ and then you become a UFC fighter and you’re like ‘Well this isn’t it, I want to be a ranked UFC fighter’ – and then you become ranked, but you want more.

Dan Hooker responds to Arman Tsarukyan: 'F*ck 'em. I'll fight him'

During his lengthy tenure in the Octagon, City Kickboxing star, Hooker has racked up notable wins over the likes of Ross Pearson, Gilbert Burns, Jim Miller, James Vick, Al Iaquinta, Paul Felder, and Nasrat Haqparast.

READ MORE:  Video - UFC Vegas 102 star Mackenzie Dern brings emotional support dog to press event

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts